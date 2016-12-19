Warnings that ANC is running out of time & support

African National Congress heavyweight Joel Netshitenzhe

The outcome of the council meeting is expected to be announced on Monday.

NATIONAL NEWS - African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight Joel Netshitenzhe says the ruling party is losing its vanguard role in the country which may be an indication that the organisation is dying.Netshitenzhe issued the warning at the opening of the uMkhonto we Sizwe national council in Nasrec over the weekend.He says the factionalism that has riddled the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is a tragedy for the left and undermines the voice of workers.Netshitenzhe says the ANC must be careful that its role in society does not diminish.“A vanguard that is unable to exercise its vanguard role might in fact be starting to experience its death.”