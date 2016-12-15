Cosatu takes coy stance against Zuma leadership

Labour Federation Congress of South African Trade Unions has stopped short of blaming President Jacob Zuma for challenges facing the African National Congress party, including its electoral decline at the polls.

It believes Ramaphosa will be able to steer the ANC out of what it calls a ‘political gridlock’.

NATIONAL NEWS - Labour Federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has stopped short of blaming President Jacob Zuma for challenges facing the African National Congress (ANC) party, including its electoral decline at the polls.The federation says the Constitutional Court judgement on Nkandla and State of Capture report, which both involve the president, have eroded the confidence people have in the ANC.Cosatu released its end of the year statement for 2016 saying the year has been challenging for the governing party.Although several unions within the federation have called on Zuma to step down, the federation hasn’t taken a position on the issue but has said it will raise it with the ANC.But what is clear is that the alliance partner is not entirely happy with the current president.Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says there are many controversies involving the president that have cost the party, has mentioned Nkandla as an example, and says the president’s apology wasn’t even convincing.“Some apologies that were not even convincing to people dented the trust of the movement.”The federation has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma as party president next year.