DA threatens court action if Motsoeneng reports for work

Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Image: twitter.com

“Right now I don’t have instructions from Motsoeneng on what it is he intends to do. The judgment came out today while I was in court in another matter. We will have the formal consultation tomorrow.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) must comply with the high court’s judgment, meaning Hlaudi Motsoeneng cannot turn up for work on Tuesday otherwise it will launch an application for contempt of court.The Western Cape High Court ruled that the appointment of Motsoeneng was both unlawful and unconstitutional.The court also ruled that Motsoeneng cannot occupy any position at the broadcaster.The DA’s Elzaan Jonker says it has written to the SABC and Motsoeneng to ensure they give effect to the court’s judgment.“If not and Motsoeneng returns to the office he maintains holds but was decided by the court that he does not, we will launch a contempt of court [application].”Motsoeneng’s lawyer Zola Majavu says he hasn’t received instructions from his client.