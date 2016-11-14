Shivambu standing in for Malema

Floyd Shivambu.

GEORGE NEWS - The EFF Southern Cape's planned community events for World Aids Day (today 1 December) have been moved to Saturday 3 December as EFF leader Julius Malema, is off to Cuba to attend the funeral of Fidel Castro, the former Cuban president, who died last Friday.

Malema would have been a special guest at a host of EFF community events in George, but Malema will fly to Cuba following the EFF's own memorial service for Castro in Johannesburg this afternoon.

Offering his condolences to the Cubans, Malema tweeted a day after Castro's death: "Our message of revolutionary condolences to the lovely people of Cuba on the passing away of Commandant Fidel."

According to EFF provincial secretary Bernard Joseph, the party will still support the annual Slave Walk and commemoration service at the St Paul's Church in Market Street this afternoon (13:00 to 14:00).

"The rest of the events will take place on Saturday and will be attended by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu," said Joseph.

Following a visit to Bethesda at 09:00, Shivambu and Mpofu will address the community at Thembalethu Primary School hall at 12:00.

The public is invited to attend the events.

