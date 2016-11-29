Generic image.

One source said that among senior ANC members who were told by others to resign from the cabinet and parliament were Hanekom‚ Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi‚ Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor‚ Minister of Public Works Thulas Nxesi‚ ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress will this afternoon update South Africans on the meeting of its national executive committee stretching from the weekend to last night‚ at which senior leaders nearly came to blows and the knives came out for those who questioned President Jacob Zuma’s fitness to hold office.The Times Media Group’s political teams learned last night that some senior anti-Zuma NEC members were told to leave the meeting and that former national police commissioner Bheki Cele and former police minister Nathi Mthwetwa‚ who are in Zuma’s cabinet in other positions‚ nearly exchanged blows at the meeting on Sunday.Pro- and anti-Zuma ANC members differed strongly on the motion of no confidence in Zuma proposed by Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom.