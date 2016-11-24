State capture probe needs to go further - Cosatu

Congres of South African Trade Unions Secretary General Bheki Ntshalintshali. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu
) says while it would welcome a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture
, it wants to see the investigation extended beyond the limited scope that was given to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
The federation held a briefing earlier on Thursday following its central executive committee meeting, where it also announced it will campaign for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to be the next African National Congress (ANC) president.
Cosatu says it would support a judicial enquiry into the alleged corrupt relationship between President Jacob Zuma
, some Cabinet ministers and the Gupta family
, but says the investigation actually needs to go further.
Secretary General Bheki Ntshalintshali says: “We need an investigation on the extent that government institutions have been captured, seeing that many organs and functions of the South African state outsource to capital, including policy making.”
He says while they condemn the criticism of those implicated in the state of capture report, who’ve not yet been found guilty in a court of law, the federation is demanding that those who are convicted be held accountable.
10:46 (GMT+2), Fri, 25 November 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.