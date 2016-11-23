Translate to: 

Zuma to take hot seat for final Q&A of 2016

Zuma to take hot seat for final Q&A of 2016
President Jacob Zuma.
NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma is set face Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly this afternoon for his final question and answer session for the year.

Questions on the order paper include one about the Public Protector's state capture report and the efforts by two Cabinet ministers to interdict it.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know whether Zuma or his lawyers encouraged ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen to launch applications to stop the release of the state capture report.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa wants to know whether Zuma has applied his mind to Zwane’s contentious proposal for a judicial inquiry into the decision of the country’s big four banks to halt business with the Gupta family controlled company, Oakbay Investments.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is asking whether Zuma believes government has done enough to satisfy international ratings agencies to stave off a possible downgrade of South Africa’s credit-worthiness.

An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) question relates to government’s position on whether or not higher education fees must fall.

Meanwhile, the DA has asked speaker Baleka Mbete to recuse herself from presiding over this afternoon’s session.

The party says Mbete’s ejection of a DA MP from a joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday shows she cannot act without bias.

DA MP Denise Robinson was told to leave after referring to the president as #JZ783, a reference to the number of charges hanging over the president's head.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says Mbete applied a rule governing the National Assembly and not a joint sitting.

“Mr. Maimane has asked that the speaker does not preside over the president’s question session precisely because she has shown her bias and her desire to protect the president and the fact that she wants to do that and (exercise) her role as ANC chairperson above her role as speaker.”
 
09:29 (GMT+2), Wed, 23 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
After breaking his neck in a rugby game, a local rugby player has astounded the medical profession by walking again. He, his friends and family believe that the power of prayer healed him. Do you believe that prayer has the power to heal?
Definitely
George Herald 66%
No
George Herald 32%
I'm not sure
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
REGTEEEN
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 38.
Burnsie57
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up