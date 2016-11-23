Zuma to take hot seat for final Q&A of 2016

President Jacob Zuma.

“Mr. Maimane has asked that the speaker does not preside over the president’s question session precisely because she has shown her bias and her desire to protect the president and the fact that she wants to do that and (exercise) her role as ANC chairperson above her role as speaker.”

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma is set face Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly this afternoon for his final question and answer session for the year.Questions on the order paper include one about the Public Protector's state capture report and the efforts by two Cabinet ministers to interdict it.Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants to know whether Zuma or his lawyers encouraged ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen to launch applications to stop the release of the state capture report.United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa wants to know whether Zuma has applied his mind to Zwane’s contentious proposal for a judicial inquiry into the decision of the country’s big four banks to halt business with the Gupta family controlled company, Oakbay Investments.The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is asking whether Zuma believes government has done enough to satisfy international ratings agencies to stave off a possible downgrade of South Africa’s credit-worthiness.An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) question relates to government’s position on whether or not higher education fees must fall.Meanwhile, the DA has asked speaker Baleka Mbete to recuse herself from presiding over this afternoon’s session.The party says Mbete’s ejection of a DA MP from a joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday shows she cannot act without bias.DA MP Denise Robinson was told to leave after referring to the president as #JZ783, a reference to the number of charges hanging over the president's head.DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says Mbete applied a rule governing the National Assembly and not a joint sitting.