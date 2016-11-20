Zuma urged to report those stealing from state

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Dlozi.

NATIONAL NEWS - Opposition parties have called on President Jacob Zuma to report corruption and its perpetrators following his statements that he knows those who steal from the state.The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) say the President has a legal obligation to report criminal behaviour to law enforcement authorities and are therefore calling on him to do so immediately.While addressing African National Congress ANC supporters on Friday, Zuma said that he himself is not a thief but knows of those who are stealing.EFF’s Mbuyiseni Dlozi says Zuma must report the crimes before they lay charges against him for knowing about a crime and not reporting it.