Zuma: Civic organisations inviting courts to run SA

President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma says he should be given an opportunity to perform his constitutional mandate in a proper way so that he can exercise his discretion personally, in good faith and without misconstruing his power.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says civic rights organisations are inviting the courts to run the country through the courts.He’s filed his legal papers in response to the application brought by Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation.They want National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams, and fellow prosecutors Sibongile Mzinyathi and Torie Pretorius, to be suspended over the handling of the prosecution of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.President Zuma says it is a very perilous route to permit a culture where members of the public or entities are allowed to govern through the courts.He argues that Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation are inviting the court to run the country through the courts and they cannot demand that he exercise a constitutional executive power.He believes this is a violation of the principle of the separation of powers.