China for Trump? Why some trends are going his way

Donald Trump.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Despite US President-elect Donald Trump's tough talk on trade, inside China there's growing support for him online - some of which is being propelled by state-controlled media.

Shortly after the election, an old video of Mr Trump's four-year-old granddaughter reciting Tang Dynasty poetry took off on China's Sina Weibo network.

On 13 November, Global Times, a Chinese nationalist newspaper, reposted it and it has since racked up more than 10 million views.

Comments are overwhelmingly positive, with users saying that they hope "the little angel can fall in love with Chinese culture" and that "Trump's family are welcome to visit China".

The video was originally posted on Instagram by Trump's daughter Ivanka in February, to celebrate Chinese New Year.