Zuma dodges questions about the Guptas

Zuma was also quizzed about whether he had telephoned Themba Maseko‚ former CEO of the Government Communications and Information System‚ to persuade him to met the Gupta brothers at their Saxonwold home in Johannesburg to help them secure government business for their publication‚ The New Age.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has used just four sentences to evade a barrage of written questions in Parliament about the nature of his relationship with the Gupta family.And he brushed aside any suggestion that he would be resigning.Zuma’s replies to a series of questions submitted in October by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Congress of the People (Cope) were released by the Presidency on Monday.DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked about his relationship with the Gupta family‚ whether he had ever received a gift from or visited them.He was asked about an allegation by former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor that the Gupta family had offered her a cabinet post‚ “if she assisted with influencing the South African Airways cancellation of the India route”.