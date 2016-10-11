Civil organisations turn to court to have Zuma suspend Abrahams

President Jacob Zuma.
NATIONAL NEWS - Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation have now served an urgent application to order President Jacob Zuma
to suspend National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams
, pending a commission of inquiry into his fitness to hold office.
The civil organisations gave Zuma until 4pm on Monday to respond to their letter calling for the inquiry, but the Presidency said it had not receive that correspondence
.
The foundations argue that the NPA, acting through Abrahams, head of the Priority Crimes Litigation unit Torie Pretorius and Director of Public Prosecutions for North Gauteng Sibongile Mzinyathi, brought baseless criminal charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The foundation’s spokesperson Piet Olivier says by charging the minister and later withdrawing those charges, the NPA undermined respect for the criminal justice system and punched a hole in the economy.
“Last night we filed the application asking the court to force the president to exercise his power to suspend Shaun Abrahams and his colleagues Mr Mzinyathi and Mr Pretorius. It would be rational for the president to suspend them, so we are asking the court to make that declaration.”
11:11 (GMT+2), Wed, 09 November 2016
