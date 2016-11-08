Zuma no confidence debate set for Thursday

Jacob Zuma.

“It comes at a critical juncture in South Africa’s political stages because for the first time since 1994 there’s widespread dissatisfaction across civil society and business over the president and the state capture revelations that have come up following last year’s Nkandla revelation."

NATIONAL NEWS - A motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be debated in the National Assembly this coming Thursday.Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to confirm whether the debate will go ahead.He says he received confirmation yesterday afternoon.Steenhuisen has stressed the importance of this move.