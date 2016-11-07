Zuma given deadline to suspend Abrahams & two NPA officials

President Jacob Zuma.

Last year, a similar application to have deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba was struck off the court roll.

NATIONAL NEWS - Civil society organisations have given President Jacob Zuma until today to suspend National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams pending an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation wrote to the president with the ultimatum last week after Abrahams announced the withdrawal of charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.In the letter from Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation, Zuma is given until 4pm this afternoon to provisionally suspend Abrahams and prosecutors Torie Pretorius and Sibongile Mzinyathi.Lawyer Webber Wentzel, acting for the two organisations, says they also invite the men to resign from their offices without delay so as not to harm the country’s law enforcement institutions any further.The letter says should the president fail to act, they will seek to exercise their rights in law on an urgent basis.This means they will likely go to court and bring an urgent application to force the president to suspend the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).