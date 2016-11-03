State capture: Madonsela puts faith in civil society to drive inquiry process

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Image: twitter.com

“It provides some answers, raises some questions – it then provides a mechanism to conclude the process.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says she chose to recommend a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, because of the unfinished processes in her investigation.She says she reported the best way she knew how adding that she knows some may ask questions about the unusual nature of the report.Madonsela says the state capture report is not like others that were released during her tenure.“I don’t know how the public will receive it. I didn’t know that it’s not like our normal reports, hence it will raise a lot of questions about why it’s not like our other reports.She says because of legal action and a lot of people making themselves unavailable for interviews, she had to build in a mechanism to conclude the process.