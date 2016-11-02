State capture report released

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied

The Pretoria High Court earlier today ordered the Public Protector to release the state capture report by no later than 5pm today.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Public Protector's office has this afternoon finally released Thuli Madonsela's much-anticipated report into allegations of state capture.The document is 355 pages long and is titled State of Capture.In it Madonsela recommends that President Jacob Zuma appoint within 30 days a commission of inquiry headed by a judge solely selected by the Chief Justice.