Translate to: 

Zuma withdraws bid to postpone interdict

Zuma withdraws bid to postpone interdict
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied
NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has withdrawn his bid to postpone the state capture interdict case with arguments set to be heard today.

Yesterday a panel of judges ruled a grouping of opposition parties and former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor can intervene in the case as respondents.

However, after a full day in court, the merits of the case weren't dealt with.

President Zuma’s legal team has argued that he has the right to interview witnesses who submitted evidence in the state capture investigation and answer questions that were put to him by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Advocate Anthea Platt argued that the president is protecting his procedural rights.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) has indicated in court papers that Zuma lied to the court by first stating in his replying affidavit that if the report is final it should be released, and then he can challenge the findings on review.
 
10:47 (GMT+2), Wed, 02 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 20%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 15%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
Yentall123
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 57.
Platteland_85
I'm a 31 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 30.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up