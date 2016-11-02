State capture interdict: Zuma withdraws bid to postpone

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) has indicated in court papers that Zuma lied to the court by first stating in his replying affidavit that if the report is final it should be released, and then he can challenge the findings on review.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has withdrawn his bid to postpone the state capture interdict case with arguments set to be heard today.Yesterday a panel of judges ruled a grouping of opposition parties and former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor can intervene in the case as respondents.However, after a full day in court, the merits of the case weren't dealt with.President Zuma’s legal team has argued that he has the right to interview witnesses who submitted evidence in the state capture investigation and answer questions that were put to him by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.Advocate Anthea Platt argued that the president is protecting his procedural rights.