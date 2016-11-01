ANC: NPA must be neutral

Gwede Mantashe.

Meanwhile, former ANC treasurer general Mathews Phosa says that Abrahams should have stepped down yesterday.

Gwede Mantashe, the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must be politically neutral.On Monday, NPA head advocate Shaun Abrahams announced he was withdrawing the fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.Mantashe says the NPA should not get involved in political fights. He adds that politicians and parties should also avoid influencing the prosecuting authority.The NPA has admitted that Abrahams saw President Jacob Zuma the day before he charged Gordhan but says they didn't discuss this case.The ANC says Zuma must engage with the NPA to ensure that the situation around Gordhan doesn't happen again.