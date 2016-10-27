DA, ANC councillors in hospital after council meeting brawl

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - A Democratic Alliance (DA)
and an African National Congress (ANC)
councillors are recovering in hospital following at brawl at a Nelson Mandela Bay metro council meeting
.
Political party representative sat for a council meeting at the Wool Exchange in Port Elizabeth when the chaos broke out earlier today.
The drama allegedly ensued when the ANC councillors tried to disrupt a confidential agenda discussing the conduct of their colleague.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said, “One of our concillors Rano Kayser was hit on the head with a jug by an ANC councillor and had serious wounds. An ANC woman was hit on the back of the head allegedly by a flying jug from her own ANC ranks.”
Trollip says the scenes were chaotic.
"One of the security guards discharged his firearm into the roof and when the shot went off, the ANC councillors then fled out of the chamber, which is what actually saved the situation."
08:38 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 October 2016
