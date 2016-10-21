ANC appoints caretaker regional secretary

Faiez Jacobs, ANC Western Cape provincial secretary.

GEORGE NEWS - The ANC will fill the position of Southern Cape regional secretary with an acting appointee. So said Faiez Jacobs, ANC Western Cape provincial secretary on Tuesday 25 October.

This follows the court appearance of Major Sokopo in the George magistrate's court on Tuesday 4 October, on charges of defrauding several local municipalities and SARS of over R16-million.

"The ANC welcomes the decision of Major Sokopo that he will take an indefinite voluntary leave of absence from his position as regional secretary. This will afford him an opportunity to deal with the criminal matter against him".

Sokopo will remain a member of the ANC, but will not serve in any official capacity. "This decision in no way impugns his right to be presumed innocent or to vigorously defend the criminal charges, which we understand Sokopo will do. We will be guided by the outcome of the prosecution of the matter and further information placed before us," said Jacobs

Sokopo stepped aside from his position as ANC Southern Cape regional secretary on Wednesday 12 October, pending the outcome of the fraud case against him. His action is in line with a national general council resolution on the protection of the integrity of the ANC.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

