ANCYL calls on integrity committee to probe Gordhan

ANCYL Secretary General Njabulo Nzuza. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress Youth League
(ANCYL) has told Eyewitness News it wants the ANCs integrity committee to investigate Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
, saying the charges he faceshave put a dent on theparty'simage.
Gordhan is facing fraud charges relating to the early retirement and re-employment of former South African Revenue Service deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, who is expected to appear in court next week.
Various political heavyweights, includingDeputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, have backed Gordhan.
The ANCYLs Njabulo Nzuza says the committee must prove its own integrity by investigating Gordhan.
When Marius Fransman was charged, the integrity committee zoomed in. Pravin Gordhan was also charged, the committee must also move in and it must not deal with matters in two different ways.
He says the committees double standards has led the league to question the bodys credibility.
The league, however, didnt mention charges or controversies surrounding President Jacob Zuma, which some ANC leaders say have tainted the image of the party.
10:22 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.