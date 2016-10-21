Translate to: 

Mmusi Maimane visits Southern Cape

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Photo: Christo Vermaak
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Today Monday 24 October and tomorrow, DA Leader Mmusi Maimane will launch the first leg of the DA’s #BackToThePeople tour in the communities of George, Beaufort West, Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert in the Western Cape,
 
“Following the DA’s substantial growth in this year’s Local Government Elections, the DA now runs an additional 16 municipalities across the country. Maimane will be embarking on a nationwide tour to every one of these new municipalities in order to engage with these communities, thank them for their support, and share the party’s vision of delivering better services, cutting corruption and creating jobs,” says Mabine Seabe, spokesperson to the DA leader.
 
“He will also share the DA’s ‘Road to 2019’, the party’s blueprint to become the national government after the 2019 national elections.”
 
Maimane will be joined on this leg of the tour by the DA’s Western Cape Leader, Patricia De Lille.
 
The details of the events are as follows:
 
Monday, 24 October 2016
 
Beaufort West
The community meeting started at 14:00
Rustdene Hall, De Vries Street, Beaufort West
 
Prince Albert
Community meeting
18:00
Cnr of Loop and Voor Street, Prince Albert
 
Tuesday, 25 October 2016

Oudtshoorn
Community meeting 
10:15
Cnr of Dyssels Road and Dagerman Street, Dysselsdorp, Oudtshoorn
 
George
Community meeting
15:00
Thembalethu Community Hall, Thembalethu, George
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
14:45 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 October 2016
