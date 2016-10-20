‘Finance Minister will deliver mid-term budget’

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan has now been included, along with a number of other ministers, in the ministerial task team dealing with the crisis in higher education funding.

NATIONAL NEWS - Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe says Pravin Gordhan will deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, as planned, next week.The Finance Minister is set to answer to fraud charges brought against him by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in court on 2 November 2016.Cabinet has also expressed its support for Gordhan, while President Jacob Zuma has now included him in the task team dealing with campus turmoil over student fees.Cabinet’s statement delivered by Radebe today removes any doubt that the Finance Minister will be spelling out the country’s financial situation in Parliament next Wednesday.Radebe says while Cabinet has not discussed the merits of the NPA’s case against Gordhan, it fully supports him, and says he is innocent until proven guilty.“The Minister of Finance will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 26 October that will set out the broad fiscal framework over the medium term.”He wouldn’t be drawn on what would happen if Gordhan were to be found guilty on what some legal experts have described as frivolous and politically motivated charges.“We cannot foretell what’s going to be happening, so the attitude of the Cabinet as to what will happen, whether the NDPP will withdraw the charges or not, that will be discussed at the point that it happens, if it does happen”