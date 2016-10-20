Translate to: 

‘Finance Minister will deliver mid-term budget’

‘Finance Minister will deliver mid-term budget’
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe says Pravin Gordhan will deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, as planned, next week.

The Finance Minister is set to answer to fraud charges brought against him by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in court on 2 November 2016.

Cabinet has also expressed its support for Gordhan, while President Jacob Zuma has now included him in the task team dealing with campus turmoil over student fees.

Cabinet’s statement delivered by Radebe today removes any doubt that the Finance Minister will be spelling out the country’s financial situation in Parliament next Wednesday.

Radebe says while Cabinet has not discussed the merits of the NPA’s case against Gordhan, it fully supports him, and says he is innocent until proven guilty.

“The Minister of Finance will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 26 October that will set out the broad fiscal framework over the medium term.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on what would happen if Gordhan were to be found guilty on what some legal experts have described as frivolous and politically motivated charges.

“We cannot foretell what’s going to be happening, so the attitude of the Cabinet as to what will happen, whether the NDPP will withdraw the charges or not, that will be discussed at the point that it happens, if it does happen”

Gordhan has now been included, along with a number of other ministers, in the ministerial task team dealing with the crisis in higher education funding.
 
09:32 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Eno65
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 50.
KannNichtTanzen67
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up