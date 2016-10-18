'Abrahams has promised to be fair with Gordhan'

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Council of Churches
says NPA head Shaun Abrahams has promised to make a fair decision when it comes to reviewing the charges levelled against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The religious organisation met with Abrahams yesterday
to raise concerns about the fraud charges that Gordhan faces and the potential impact it could have on the economy.
Former Sars commissioners Ivan Pillay and Oupa Magashula made representations to the NPA this week to review the charges they face but Gordhan’s lawyers told Abrahams yesterday that they will not be making representations
.
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says they were told Abrahams did not lay the charges against Gordhan and that it was the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng.
“He can’t really go into the merit of the case with us, otherwise that will undermine his review role. He will make a fair decision as best he can. I think we made it clear to the advocate that we believe in the rule of law and we do not want for this to ever be undermined. “
11:57 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 October 2016
