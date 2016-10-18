Translate to: 

Charges against Finance Minister show misuse of SA law

Charges against Finance Minister show misuse of SA law
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - Earlier this month South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) laid criminal charges against the country’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The NPA does have the power under law to charge people with crimes – that’s its job. But do the charges against Gordhan stand up to scrutiny? And did the NPA follow the correct processes in charging him?

Closer examination shows that the NPA is bringing a case it cannot win. Indeed, the weaknesses of the case are so glaring that any vaguely competent criminal lawyer should have been able to spot them. Secondly, it is doing so in a manner which belies its claim to be protecting and enforcing the law.

This case may therefore have less to do with the law than with the pursuit of a political agenda. If so, law has ceased to be the basis of a just and fair society – and instead become an instrument for political gain.

The charge sheet brings a case of fraud against Gordhan, with an alternative charge of theft. Both charges are meant to arise from his approval of early retirement by Ivan Pillay from the South African Revenue Services (Sars), and his rehiring of Pillay as deputy commissioner on a fixed-term contract. Related to this is the so-called “penalty” which Sars paid to Pillay’s pension fund, which allowed him to enjoy full pension benefits (as though he had retired at the statutory age). Gordhan was commissioner of Sars at the time these events took place.

THE MERITS OF THE CHARGES

We can dispose of the charge of theft without further ado. Gordhan cannot be guilty of theft if he did not appropriate the money that was paid out for Pillay’s benefit. There has never been any indication that anybody other than Pillay benefited from his early retirement on full benefits.

To prove the main charge – fraud – the NPA would have to establish that Gordhan unlawfully and intentionally made a misrepresentation which caused prejudice or potential prejudice to another (or to the state).

According to the charge sheet, these requirements are all met because Gordhan “unlawfully, falsely and with the intent to defraud” pretended to SARS that it was liable to pay R1,141,178.11 to the Government Employees Pension Fund.

Which of the elements of fraud could the NPA prove? Clearly there would be prejudice to Sars if it was made to pay out more than R1 million which it did not owe. But, on the available evidence, Sars did owe that money to the pension fund.
 
10:08 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 22%
No
George Herald 78%
Men
Women
Search
Achilles_84
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
MXMIKE
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up