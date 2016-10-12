Trio caught towing stolen car

Generic image.

“Detectives are investigating whether this group can be linked to the theft of other vehicles,” Naidu said.

NATIONAL NEWS - Three alleged car thieves towing a stolen white Toyota Tazz in Walmer were arrested after they sped past police early yesterday.The arrests came after Walmer police and Flying Squad officials spotted a red Toyota Tazz being towed by a stolen white Toyota Tazz in Heugh Road, Walmer, at about 2.30am.Several attempts to pull the vehicle off the road failed, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.The police’s attempts prompted the three men to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot in 5th Avenue.“A chase on foot ensued and the three men were arrested,” she said.They are 24 and 25 years old. Naidu said it was established that the white Toyota Tazz had been stolen earlier from the Walmer Links, at the corner of Victoria Drive and Buffelsfontein Road.Several items used to steal vehicles were found inside the red Tazz.