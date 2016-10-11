Translate to: 

‘I already gave Zuma all evidence implicating him’

‘I already gave Zuma all evidence implicating him’
Thuli Madonsela.
NATIONAL NEWS - It is in the interest of President Jacob Zuma to account for what he knows regarding the allegations of state capture which had been forwarded to him in March‚ the public protector says.

Thuli Madonsela was reacting to a statement from the Presidency‚ issued on Monday.

It relates to the public protector’s investigation into the alleged involvement of the Gupta family in the dismissal and appointment of cabinet ministers and members of the boards of directors of state-owned enterprises.

The Presidency said Zuma had written to the public protector requesting her to allow him to question other witnesses‚ who have appeared before the public protector.

“Furthermore‚ the president would want to exercise his right to question some of the witnesses before responding to the written questions and adducing evidence‚” the presidency said.

“The public protector would like to report that President Jacob Zuma was afforded a proper opportunity to tender his evidence since 22 March 2016.

“President Zuma was on Saturday‚ October 1‚ 2016‚ given all copies of evidence implicating him‚” the public protector said in a statement issued on Monday night.
 
11:58 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 10%
No
George Herald 87%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Ragwing
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 43 and 50.
SCOOTER65
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 58 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up