“President Zuma was on Saturday‚ October 1‚ 2016‚ given all copies of evidence implicating him‚” the public protector said in a statement issued on Monday night.

NATIONAL NEWS - It is in the interest of President Jacob Zuma to account for what he knows regarding the allegations of state capture which had been forwarded to him in March‚ the public protector says.Thuli Madonsela was reacting to a statement from the Presidency‚ issued on Monday.It relates to the public protector’s investigation into the alleged involvement of the Gupta family in the dismissal and appointment of cabinet ministers and members of the boards of directors of state-owned enterprises.The Presidency said Zuma had written to the public protector requesting her to allow him to question other witnesses‚ who have appeared before the public protector.“Furthermore‚ the president would want to exercise his right to question some of the witnesses before responding to the written questions and adducing evidence‚” the presidency said.“The public protector would like to report that President Jacob Zuma was afforded a proper opportunity to tender his evidence since 22 March 2016.