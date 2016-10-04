Eden mayor in hot water again

Former Bitou mayor and current Eden mayor Memory Booysen is again facing controversy after he was summonsed to appear in court on a charge of assault and malicious damage to pro-perty. However, the case was withdrawn in absentia. Photo: Yolande Stander

GEORGE NEWS - New Eden Mayor and former Bitou Mayor Memory Booysen, has become embroiled in yet another controversy, this time finding himself at the centre of a police investigation into claims of assault and malicious damage to property.

After narrowly escaping political downfall in August following a sexting scandal ahead of the local government elections, Booysen was summoned to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 5 October after claims that he slapped a woman on 16 September.

"It is alleged the suspect visited the complainant, during which an argument started between the two. He allegedly slapped her in the face and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help. She managed to go to neighbours from where she called for help," confirmed police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

"The suspect has been summoned to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 5 October," he said.

But instead of appearing in court, George Herald's sister publication, Knysna Plett Herald, was informed that the matter would be withdrawn in absentia.

Comment from NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila was received late on Wednesday confirming that the case would not go to court. "The accused entered into mediation with the complainant and the matter was resolved through mediation. The complainant indicated that she doesn't want to continue with the charges and the matter was finalised."

Booysen, who has been vocal against the abuse of women and children over the years, did not respond to queries about the incident.

Before the news that the assault case was to be withdrawn, the DA's federal executive committee chairperson James Selfe commented that the party would await the charge sheet, and establish whether Booysen would be asked to plead. "Based on that, we may decide to take action," Selfe said at the time.

The incident comes in the wake of a recent sexting scandal involving a series of steamy WhatsApp messages between a relative, Pumela Mnqaba, and Booysen.

An anonymous transcript, which was widely circulated among journalists and politicians, showed that a contact labeled "Pumi" allegedly first made contact with Booysen in January this year and the exchange lasted for about a month, involving discussions about a meeting over a job, which later turned into messages of a sexual nature.

Booysen denied sending the messages and claimed that his phone had been in for repairs when the messages were sent.

However, Mnqaba has remained adamant that the messages had been between her and Booysen.

The ANC has condemned both incidents, and Southern Cape secretary Major Sokopo said about the latest series of events, that the party vehemently stood against the abuse of women and children.

He added that he hoped the necessary action would be taken against anyone, including politicians, who were found guilty of such a crime.

"We also really feel that high-profile public officials should be role models and people look up to them, so they should set the example," Sokopo said.

During Booysen's time as Bitou mayor over the past five years, he has been actively involved in fighting women abuse. He has led several marches against the crime and has spoken openly about his own experiences around the issue.

At the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in Plettenberg Bay last year, Booysen told residents how his own father used to hit his mother.

ARTICLE: YOLANDé STANDER, KNYSNA-PLETT HERALD CORRESPONDENT

He said police then opened a case of assault and malicious damage to property and were investigating the matter.Booysen labelled it a "smear campaign" against him and the DA ahead of the 3 August local government elections.