ANC denies being at war with IEC

The party’s Zizi Kodwa says the claims are not true.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) says claims that the party is involved in a behind the scenes war with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are baseless and that it would never put pressure on the organisation.Yesterday, the City Press said that both ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe and his deputy Jessie Duarte had attacked the institution and referred to it as an enemy.It also said deputy IEC Chair Terry Tselane had said he was worried for his safety and asked for protection.The ANC lost control of three metros in last month’s local government elections.