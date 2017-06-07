Translate to: 

Flights diverted from Cape Town airport due to strong winds

Cape Town International Airport
NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Weather Services has explained that flights meant to land at Cape Town International Airport have been diverted as a result of strong winds caused by the storm in the Western Cape.

The airport says some flights were cancelled earlier but operations are starting to resume.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says they have recommended that flights are grounded at the George airport because of the winds.

“Yesterday they discussed with one of our very good forecasters ... decided to give a recommendation. So, because of the coast winds, that’s why it is recommended that it be closed.

“Those flights which were diverted were as a result of shearing. Shearing is when the wind is circulating near the airport so the aircraft must have one direction on the wind, so if the air is actually shearing or making circles, it’s difficult.”
 
16:22 (GMT+2), Wed, 07 June 2017
