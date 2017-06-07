Snowfall to hit Western Cape

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Forecasters at the South African Weather Service have warned of some mountain snow in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng explains: “We expect disruptive snow over the western mountains of the Western Cape, which will reach to the southern areas of the Northern Cape, including Calvinia and Sutherland.”



Mofokeng says there are very high seas along the West Coast, reaching 12 metres.



“The system is yet to produce more rain. We expect the rainfall to exceed 50 millimetres. We also have high seas in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.”