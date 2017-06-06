Bill passed to protect farm dwellers

Gugile Nkwinti

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says it is a step in the right direction.

NATIONAL NEWS - The National Assembly has passed a bill aimed at curbing the illegal eviction of farm workers.The Extension of Security of Tenure Amendment Bill will now go before the National Council of Provinces for Approval.The bill provides for proper consultation before a landowner can evict farm dwellers or occupiers and for negotiations with municipalities for alternative accommodation.