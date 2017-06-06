Granny dies after vicious attack

Generic image.

A family friend and neighbour, who did not want to be named for fear of repercussions, discovered the battered victims in a pool of blood on Saturday. She had been notified that the owner of the property Botha lived in with her grandchildren, Shannon and her sister, Cassie, 7, was trying to gain access to the house to collect rent.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Port Elizabeth grandmother who was the victim of a brutal attack on Saturday evening died in hospital this morning.Tershia Botha, 47, and her granddaughter Shannon, 3, suffered multiple head injuries in the attack at their Chatty 12 home on Saturday at about 6pm.Botha was declared brain dead following the attack. Her granddaughter Shannon remains in a critical condition in Dora Nginza Hospital.