10111 employees threaten complete shutdown

The police union's Oscar Skommere says the salaries of call centre operators are inconsistent with other government officials doing the same job.

NATIONAL NEWS - Employees in the police's emergency 10111 call centre will on Tuesday march to the offices of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to highlight their grievances over salaries.The South African Police Union, which represents the workers, says a dispute over salaries has dragged out since 2013.The call centre is operating on skeleton staff, but the union has threatened a complete shutdown if Mbalula doesn't resolve the matter.