‘Snake Pastor’ realised what he was doing ‘is not scriptural’

Penuel Mnguni

Mnguni who outraged human and animal rights organisations was arrested for his antics.

NATIONAL NEWS - Controversial “Snake Pastor” Penuel Mnguni sought the deliverance of televangelist Pastor TB Joshua from the “spirit” that pushed him to engage in bizarre‚ inhumane actions.In his confession Mnguni said that after his arrest he came to the realisation that what he was practising in his church was not written in the Bible.“I started watching Emmanuel TV and listening to Pastor TB Joshua and I came to realise that what I was doing was not scriptural‚” said Mnguni on Emmanuel TV.Mnguni‚ of End Time Disciples Ministries who is popularly known as the “Snake Pastor” was widely reported on for feeding snakes to his members as a purported demonstration of God’s power.Among the bizarre things he did was feed parts of a live rat to congregants‚ locking one of his congregation in a deep freezer for over thirty minutes and driving a car over congregants.