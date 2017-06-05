Fuel prices drop this week

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa can expect a relatively small drop in fuel prices on Tuesday at midnight with the biggest fall coming in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)‚ down 77c a litre.Petrol will drop by 25c a litre for both 95 and 93 octane while both grades of diesel will come down by 23c.A reduction of 22c a litre will be seen in the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin.The Department of Energy’s central energy fund attributed the fall in fuel prices to both a stronger rand and weaker international oil prices.