ANC: Government must probe accuracy of #GuptaEmails

The African National Congress (ANC) is calling on government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of the claims made in the leaked Gupta emails and explanations from those implicated.In a statement issued on Friday the party says it has noted with grave concern reports of allegations contained in a series of emails leaked to the media dubbed #GuptaEmails."These reports contain very worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests."The ANC views these allegations in a very serious light as if left unattended, they call into question the integrity and credibility of the government and the use of state resources under the direction of or to the benefit of private interests.