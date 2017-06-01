Zuma reiterates support for inquirty into state capture

Jacob Zuma.

“State capture is a big thing, it’s not a small thing. It’s a big thing. We now all agree we have to do it. And we can’t pick and choose, we must do it generally.”

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has reiterated his support for an inquiry into state capture.Responding to the debate on his budget vote in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Zuma said a “third” state capture was happening in the business community.On Wednesday, Zuma said while he challenged the Public Protector’s report on state capture, it did not mean that he was opposed to an inquiry.In response to calls from the African Christian Democratic Party and the Inkatha Freedom Party, Zuma said an investigation into alleged state capture could not be confined to one area only.