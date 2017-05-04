You can help to promote literacy in children

Children reading.

NATIONAL NEWS - In many countries today 1 June is International Children’s Day.

According to the READ Educational Trust this day with its origins stemming from the World Conference for the Wellbeing of Children, held in Geneva in 1925, serves as a reminder that literacy is at the core of children’s wellbeing.

Poor literacy affects the fabric of society, starting with the family unit and how children are raised, through to employment of the parents, and how children are fed, clothed and cared for.

A study by the Central Connecticut State University shows that South Africa is ranked as one of the most illiterate countries in the world (in 56th position out of 61 countries). Another study indicates that a staggering 58% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning, while 28% are completely illiterate.

As a South African non-profit organisation dedicated to bringing about change, the READ Educational Trust focuses on encouraging literacy across the country. READ has made remarkable headway in working towards this goal since its inception in 1979.

Various activities and programmes are used to further literacy. READ's latest venture is the Learning Centre Programme, aimed at providing after-school educational support to communities where there is a lack of infrastructure and aftercare.

An effective after-school programme can boost academic performance, reduce risky behaviours, promote physical health and provide a safe, structured environment for children.

The READ Learning Centre Programme has two approaches. The one is aimed at empowering Early Childhood Development (ECD) workers, primary school learners and parents, while the other is aimed at school and community learners. The first has been piloted in rural settings across Limpopo, while the latter has been successfully implemented in urban settings across Cape Town.

READ is reliant on the support of various private and corporate funders, without whom the literacy dream would be impossible to fulfil. This International Children’s Day the READ team encourages greater awareness of the illiteracy plight and encourages the involvement of many more patrons across Southern Africa.

