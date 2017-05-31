Brown directs Eskom board to rescind Molefe reappointment

Brian Molefe.

The inter-ministerial committee was led by Justice Minister Michael Masutha and included Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba and his colleague in the Energy Ministry Mmamoloko Kubayi.

NATIONAL NEWS - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has instructed the Eskom board to rescind the re-appointment of Brian Molefe as chief executive of Eskom.This comes after an inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Jacob Zuma had several discussions about Molefe’s reappointment and reached consensus on his future.