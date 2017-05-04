Demarcation of coastal management lines

A coast line.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Government Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning is considering the use of coastal management lines, based on projections of coastal risk, as a mechanism through which coastal risks and coastal quality may be managed along the coast of Eden District Municipality.

Coastal Management Lines, as provided for in Section 25 the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act (Act No. 24 of 2008, as amended), are boundaries that indicate the limit of development along ecologically sensitive or vulnerable areas, or, delineating an area that poses a hazard or risk to humans.

Simultaneously, the Department is conducting an audit of historic and existing pedestrian access points to the Eden coastline.

The Department has appointed Royal HaskoningDHV to model the coastal wave action and erosion and to delineate coastal management lines based on the risk projections.

The Western Cape Government invites Interested and Affected Parties (I&APs) to participate in the current project phase (determining coastal risks) by:

(iii) providing the project team with information on historic and current pedestrian access to the shoreline.

An explanatory report and the draft projections of wave run-up and erosion risk for viewing in Google Earth™, can be obtained by clicking here

I&APs will have a direct opportunity to make input at public meetings where the risk projections will be presented and explained.

Mossel Bay residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Friday, 9 June at 10:00 in the Reebok Community Hall, Koedoe Avenue, Reebok.

Additional stakeholders can request to be registered on the project stakeholder database or request further information from Rafeeqah Alexander 021 936 7657 (t) rafeeqah.alexander@rhdhv.com or Saa-rah Adams 021 483 0773 (t) coastal.enquiries@westerncape.co.za

(i) commenting on provisional wave run-up and erosion risk projections for Eden District,(ii) attending public meetings where the projections will be presented, as well as,The formal review period for comments from stakeholders will extend from 26 May 2017 up until 26 June 2017.