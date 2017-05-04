Karoo uranium mining delayed

The mighty Nananthus poking his head out of the dry Karoo. See the farmer's shoe at the top right corner for size.

This is a small but significant victory for Karoo residents opposing uranium mining in their backyard. It is a harbinger for more obstacles to come, as there are many more and potentially more serious flaws in the application documents.

By now, farmers are all alert und informed. Farming organisations are ready to act and have raised their voices forcefully. The pro-mining ANC lost again in the crucial elections in Beaufort West. Wintry days indeed for TASMAN and other miners interested in the Karoo uranium.

NATIONAL NEWS - Karoo residents will find themselves once again at the centre of attention on national television on Sunday June 4, when Carte Blanche picks up the current issues around uranium mining. While the crew was filming again in the Aberdeen district the news broke: the Australian mining company PENINSULA, intent to mine the Karoo expanses for uranium, is forced once again, now for the third time, to delay its application for mining rights.They want to dig up the Kareepoort Block in Eastern Cape and the Ryst Kuil and Quaggasfontein Blocks in the Western Cape. Two reasons for the delay were given to the Department of Mineral Resources are: The more than 1 000 objections from the local residents have overwhelmed their capacity. But more importantly is the discovery of the tiny Nananthus plant right where the bulldozers are waiting.This is perhaps a brand new Karoo species that will have to be studied in detail before its conservation status can be determined. The botanical survey commissioned by the mining house was of such inferior quality that it did not only overlook this plant close to a hundred other plant types as well.