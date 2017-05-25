Brown to launch own state capture probe into Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Brown says the investigation will be broad and will include the power utility’s coal contracts. She wants a retired judge to deal with the SIU’s findings and recommend further action.

NATIONAL NEWS - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says she is launching her own inquiry into allegations of state capture against Eskom and its CEO Brian MolefeBrown says she wants the special investigating unit to review the reports of seven investigations carried out so far into Eskom, including the State of Capture report, and to conduct further investigations if necessary.