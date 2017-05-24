Detective Piet Byleveld dies

Piet Byleveld

But he also achieved notoriety as a celebrity super sleuth for his breakthrough in the Leigh Matthews murder case and for solving the murder of Pretoria school girl Sheldean Human.

NATIONAL NEWS - Brigadier Piet Byleveld, endearingly referred to as ‘Piet Byl’ by his former colleagues, has passed away at the age of 67 following a diagnosis of stage four lung cancer.He was the country's most successful police detective and at the time of his retirement in 2010 was believed to have a 99% success rate in his career that spanned almost 40 years.Byleveld was best known for his pursuit of serial killers such as the Cleveland serial killer Moses Sithole, the Wemmer Pan serial killer Cedric Maake and Nasrec serial killer Lazarus Mazingane, amongst many others.