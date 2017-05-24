CPI slows more than expected, boosts rand

Generic image.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 4.8% year-on-year in April from 4.9 percent and fell to 0.2% on a month-on-month basis from 0.7%.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 5.3% year-on-year in April from 6.1% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday, sending the rand to a new 4-week high.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.55% year-on-year inflation print.On a month-on-month basis, inflation fell to 0.1% in April from 0.6% previously.