Radebe apologises after sex text saga

Jeff Radebe.

“He is worried about the welfare of the woman who is implicated. She will take the social media pressure of what is now out there.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe apologised for his involvement in a sex text scandal yesterday.Radebe was in Port Elizabeth where he addressed ANC officials from the Sarah Baartman region about policy discussion documents.Social media was abuzz after the Sunday Times reported that Radebe was in hot water for raunchy text and e-mail communication in which he asked for nude pictures of a 29-year-old Union Buildings staffer, Siyasanga Mbambani.While Radebe, a 64-year-old minister, dodged questions about his messages, he referred all queries to his spokesman.His spokesman, Phillip Musekwa, said: “The minister deeply regrets that the exchanges took place in the first place.