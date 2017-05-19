SA wildlife champion mourned

Dr Robbie Robinson.

In December, Environment Minister Edna Molewa declared that the MPA should be partially opened and recreational fishing rights awarded to the Tsitsikamma community applicants.

NATIONAL NEWS - Regarded as a visionary in terms of crucial marine environment issues, former SANParks chief executive Dr Robbie Robinson, founder of the oldest marine protected area (MPA) in Africa, has died at the age of 77.Armed with a marine sciences PhD from the US and 20 years’ service with the South African Department of Fisheries, Robinson hit the ground running when he was appointed to head the then Tsitsikamma National Park by SANParks.He established the iconic Otter Trail and began work on the Tsitsikamma MPA.Recognised as being light years ahead of his time by colleagues, he argued that creating a coastal no-take zone would benefit not only local marine species but also the South African marine environment and fisheries generally as excess numbers moved out of the MPA.Backed by this now widely accepted scientific premise, the Tsitsikamma MPA was established in 1964 – the first of its kind in Africa and one of the first in the world.