Henri van Breda.

The other two cannot be identified.

NATIONAL NEWS - A blank space. That is what the axe found at the crime scene of the Van Breda triple murder has offered by way of evidence.The officer who dusted 12 Goske Street for fingerprints over the course of three days after the murder‚ has confirmed that no fingerprints could be lifted from the axe’s handle where the murderer would have held on tightly as he hacked Martin‚ Rudi‚ Teresa and Marli van Breda.Henri van Breda stands accused of the murders and attempted murder of his sister Marli.He maintains his innocence and claims he too was attacked by an unknown man.A knife proved more useful: three usable prints turned up‚ and one is Van Breda’s.