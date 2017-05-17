Minister devastated by spike in crimes against women

Minister for women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu.

Shabangu says it is important that society addresses the mindset of men when it comes to how they see women.

NATIONAL NEWS - Minister for women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu says she is devastated by the increasing number of cases involving women being targeted.The bodies of four women were found in several parts of Johannesburg at the weekend.Two men have been arrested in connection with one of the murders.And this comes with the news that 11 men have been charged with the rape of a 22-year-old pregnant woman.She was attacked and gang raped while walking home from work in central Johannesburg early on Monday morning.